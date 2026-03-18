Odisha to Get New Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and NFSU Campus

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The Central Government has recently approved to establish a new Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Odisha. This is part of a bigger push to modernize forensic infrastructure across India and speed up criminal investigations in every region.

With this new lab, Odisha will no longer need to rely heavily on forensic facilities in other states. Local, high-tech analysis will cut down major delays in processing evidence, which means convictions happen faster, and justice doesn’t get held up—especially in complicated cases.

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They’re rolling out a massive digital upgrade too, using an ‘e-Forensics’ platform to store and manage forensic data securely. This way, the evidence stays safe and untampered with. There’s also a plan for a National Forensic Data Centre. That’ll pull together all the country’s forensic records into one searchable, unified database, making case management a lot smarter and smoother.

There’s a special focus on keeping women safe and tackling cybercrime. The new setup includes advanced DNA analysis units and dedicated cyber forensic labs to target crimes like sexual assault and online fraud.

And to make sure there are enough experts to run all of this, the government will set up a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Khordha district. Its role: train a skilled talent pool, to prevent Odisha’s forensic teams from being overburdened.