Odisha to get four more Royal Bengal Tigers, check details

Sambalpur: As many as four Royal Bengal Tigers will be brought to Odisha from various zoos in the country, informed Anshu Pragyan Das, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Hirakud Wildlife Division.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has granted permission in this regard, said Das adding that a proposal was also submitted for translocation of 115 Spotted Deer to the Debrigarh Sanctuary in Bargarh district and the process began from today.

Out of the four Royal Bengal Tigers, two will be released into the Debrigarh Sanctuary while two others will be kept at the Sambalpur Zoo, said sources.

Speaking about the development, the DFO said “Debrigarh Sanctuary has the appropriate habitation for the tiger. It was proven after a male tiger from the Telangana came walking and lived in the Sanctuary for over a year. It was sighted by the tourist on December 1, 2022.”

“Over 150 villages depend on the Debrigarh Sanctuary and though the tiger lived in here for more than a year, there was no any report of cattle killing or human attack. But it moved to Chhattisgarh by January-February this year,” she added.

The DFO further said, “Based on the inputs from the locals we identified some areas and have done the solar fencing. One third are have been covered by the trench so that the wild animals do not go to the farm lands areas and destroy the crops. Besides, we have undertaken various steps to support the community.”

