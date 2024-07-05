Odisha to get 5 tigers from various parts of India, see details here

Bhubaneswar: There is reason to rejoice for animal lovers as five new tigers will be coming to Odisha from various parts of India, said reports on Friday.

According to reports, information about arrival of three tigers in Debrigarh sanctuary and two tigers in Simplipal was obtained today. One tiger and two tigress from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will be brought and relocated to Debrigarh sanctuary

It is further worth mentioning here that the tigers will be brought on 31 August. Similarly, two tigers from central landscape region of Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra will be brought and relocated to Simlipal.

The above information was provided by the forest department. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.