Odisha to get 5 tigers from various parts of India, see details here

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
odisha to get tigers
Image for representation Photo credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: There is reason to rejoice for animal lovers as five new tigers will be coming to Odisha from various parts of India, said reports on Friday.

According to reports, information about arrival of three tigers in Debrigarh sanctuary and two tigers in Simplipal was obtained today. One tiger and two tigress from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will be brought and relocated to Debrigarh sanctuary

It is further worth mentioning here that the tigers will be brought on 31 August. Similarly, two tigers from central landscape region of Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra will be brought and relocated to Simlipal.

The above information was provided by the forest department. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Also Read: Odisha: Tiger Terror In Ganjam, Locals Seek Forest Department Help

Sudeshna Panda 9465 news 59 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.