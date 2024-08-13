Odisha to get 4 new NH projects including Bhubaneswar-Puri 6 lanes along with service road, check details

New Delhi: If the proposal of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari gets a green signal the State will soon get four new National Highway projects including the Bhubaneswar-Puri 6 lanes along with service road.

Majhi gave the proposals of while Gadkari was reviewing the 51 NH projects being implemented by the National Highways Authority (NHAI) in Odisha at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, ACS, Revenue and Disaster Management and Principal Secretary, Works, Govt of Odisha also attended the review meeting.

During the meeting, it was agreed to implement 4 new highway projects in Odisha from Bhubaneswar to Puri, Chandikhol to Barbil, Khurda to Nayagarh, and Kesinga to Junagarh at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 Crores.

Details of the projects:

Bhubaneswar – Puri (60 km): 6 lanes along with service road with an estimated cost of Rs 1800 crore

Chandikhol – Barbil (2000 km): Estimated cost is Rs.10,000 Crores along with Service Road

Khurda-Nayagarh NH-57 (54 km): 4-lane with service road in the built-up area with an estimated cost of Rs. 1100 crores

Kesinga-Junagarh NH-26 (46 km): 4-lane with an estimated cost of Rs. 1000 crores

All four projects worth Rs.15,000 crore were agreed upon and it was decided to prepare DPR.

Apart from these, Rs.2500 crore was also sanctioned for two laning of Koraput-Podamari project (National Highway-326) (246 km), Rs 500 crore was disbursed this year under the Central Roads and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). Moreover, additional funds would be sanctioned after usage.

Besides, Rs.250 crore earmarked under Setu Bandhan Yojana for Odisha and a DPR will be submitted for the development of National Highways in Odisha at a cost of Rs 3400 crore.

The Union Minister also discussed with Chief Minister Majhi on future projects worth Rs 21,650 crore.

Likewise, on the request of CM Majhi, Union Minister Gadkari has agreed to further study the feasibility of the following proposals:-

The spine of Odisha (Atal Expressway) Motu – Tiringi (969 km) passes through 9 districts with an estimated project cost of Rs.15,000 crore for the West-East connectivity corridor.

Jharsuguda-Balasore(383 km) approximately Rs 7,500 crore

Nuapada – Astaranga (491 km) approximately Rs 9500 crore

Brundababahal – Gopalpur (357 km) approximately Rs.6800 crores

Sambalpur – Satabhaya (404 km) approximately Rs.5477 crores

Grand Ring Roads: