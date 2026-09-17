Odisha to Form Special Monitoring Team After BJP MPs Flag Delayed Road Projects

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Faced with growing internal dissent over stalled connectivity projects, the Odisha administration has stepped in to overhaul project oversight across key transport corridors. The state confirmed on Wednesday that a dedicated task team will be established to track stalled road initiatives, following formal complaints from three ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians regarding mounting construction delays and substandard engineering in their respective constituencies.

Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan affirmed that the administration has demanded comprehensive status reports on every site identified by the legislators. With an executive review scheduled for Thursday, Harichandan noted that the newly established monitoring unit will maintain rigorous surveillance over these corridors to enforce deadline compliance and restore operational speed. A senior administration official confirmed that the Works Department has processed all three submissions and directed them to relevant divisions for immediate follow-up.

The sudden ministerial action comes as internal frustration spills into public correspondence addressed directly to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Works Minister, and Works Secretary Sanjay Singh.

In southern Odisha, Berhampur MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy directed sharply critical correspondence to Chief Minister Majhi regarding the under-construction Gate Bazar flyover. Panigrahy called for an immediate, independent technical audit to evaluate structural engineering, raw materials, and baseline safety compliance.

Beyond chronic traffic paralysis, airborne dust, and severe financial losses sustained by neighborhood retailers, Panigrahy warned of broader civic apprehension. He demanded strict completion schedules paired with enforceable accountability measures for contracted builders and overseeing engineers.

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In western Odisha, Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo targeted the execution of a ₹680-crore road widening and strengthening corridor running between Sambalpur and Sonepur in Subarnapur district. As reported by The Times of India, In her submission to Harichandan, Singh Deo pointed out that the two-lane to four-lane expansion has yielded no tangible physical headway. Citing an apparent lack of urgency from the current agency, the state-run Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC), she urged the state to strip OBCC of the assignment and reallocate the contract directly to the local Roads and Building Division in Sonepur to improve field supervision and rescue delivery timelines.

Severe timeline slippage was similarly highlighted by Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi in a submission directed to Works Secretary Sanjay Singh. Majhi called for a formal departmental inquiry into what he characterized as an acute delay in building the Nabarangpur bypass road. Awarded on December 2, 2024, under a 24-month contractual deadline set to conclude on December 1, 2026, the project has recorded only about 10% physical progress after roughly 21 months of elapsed work.

Majhi cautioned that this lagging execution guarantees missed deadlines while perpetuating chronic local congestion. He urged punitive measures against responsible agencies or personnel, while concurrently requesting that the corridor incorporate additional road overbridges (ROBs) and pedestrian-vehicular underpasses.

The chorus of legislative discontent also extends to the state assembly. Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bag previously registered formal dissatisfaction with the Chief Minister over the persistent sidelining and neglect of proposed development and welfare works across his constituency.

With ground-level concerns now escalated directly to the top brass, the administration is leaning on the newly announced monitoring unit to restore momentum. The specialized task team will be tasked with tracking on-site engineering standards, enforcing milestone-based progress, and ensuring that the specific corridors flagged by the lawmakers are brought back on track without further cost or delivery overruns.