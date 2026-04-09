Odisha to face lesser impact of Kalabaisakhi from today; to experience heat, humidity from April 12, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha to face lesser impact of Kalabaisakhi from today; to experience heat, humidity from April 12, 2026.

According to the Meteorological Center, the effect of heat and humid will be very high from 12th to 14th of April. Hence, people have been advised to remain alert in this regard and a yellow warning has been issued for 14 districts.

On the other hand, the temperature in the state will not increase much today. The temperature will suddenly increase by 4 to 6 degrees in the coming time.

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Today, the weather is partly cloudy in Bhubaneswar and its surrounding areas. There is also a possibility of rain. Winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph and lightning, thunder and rain are possible. There will be occasional Kalabaisakhi or Nor’wester rain tomorrow too.

Watch the video here: