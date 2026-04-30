Odisha to Establish ORCAD for Inclusive Governance of Elderly and Divyangjan

Advertisement

The Government of Odisha just held a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar to discuss setting up the Odisha Resource Centre for Ageing & Divyangjan (ORCAD). This center aims to build a future-ready support system for older people and those with disabilities, all in line with the state’s broader goals for “Viksit Odisha 2036” and 2047.

The Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SS & EPD) organized the meeting with help from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Principal Secretary of SS & EPD, chaired the session. He emphasized the urgent need for responsive systems to address the complex challenges arising from demographic transitions. He sees ORCAD as a key part of making Odisha more inclusive and accessible.

Advertisement

ORCAD’s main aim is to become a state-level Center of Excellence that brings different government departments together so their services line up instead of working in silos. Parul Patawari, Director of SS & EPD, pointed out that the center would serve as a knowledge hub, focusing on smart, evidence-driven policy, building skills, and doing research. Dr. Nadeem Noor, State Head of UNFPA Odisha, walked everyone through the proposed ORCAD framework and explained how the center would push innovation in policy-making and help shape future institutions.

The meeting gathered senior officials and experts from all the major departments—Health & Family Welfare, School & Mass Education, Higher Education, Mission Shakti, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, and Women & Child Development. Representatives from organizations like UNDP and UNICEF were also there to share their thoughts. Together, their feedback helped give shape to ORCAD’s governance structure, aiming to turn it into a strong force for empowering some of the most vulnerable people in the state.