Odisha to Enact Prevention of Hate Speech Act to Curb Social Media Abuse

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The Odisha government has announced plans to implement a stringent new law to curb the rising tide of offensive language and harassment on digital platforms. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed that the state is moving toward a legislative framework specifically targeting obscene and abusive speech. This move comes in response to concerns that social media has increasingly become a platform for indecent behavior and verbal abuse, creating a toxic environment for citizens.

The proposed legislation, titled the “Prevention of Hate Speech and Hate Crime Act”, will empower authorities to take decisive action against individuals who use vulgar or offensive words online. Notably, the scope of the law will not be limited to the internet; Minister Harichandan emphasized that the legal framework will also include restrictions on abusive language used in public spaces. The goal is to restore civility to public discourse and ensure that those who misuse their freedom of speech are held strictly accountable.

According to the report, the Law Commission has already submitted its recommendations to the government to address the misuse of social media. The Minister highlighted that these corrective measures are necessary to protect citizens from digital harassment and to promote responsible communication. By establishing clear boundaries for online conduct, the government seeks to safeguard the dignity of individuals who are often targets of unchecked online vitriol.

To ensure the law acts as an effective deterrent, the proposed Act will include severe penalties, including hefty fines and imprisonment for offenders. Officials believe that the fear of strict legal consequences will discourage individuals from using obscene language. With this initiative, Odisha aims to become a leader in digital governance by fostering a safer and more respectful online ecosystem for all its residents.