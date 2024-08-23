Odisha to drench with heavy to very heavy rain during next three days, warnings issued

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to drench Odisha during the next three days. The weather department has also issued orange and yellow warnings to some districts for these three days.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, today (August 23), districts including Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar are very likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning as Orange warning has been issued for them. Likewise, yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning has been issued to districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda.

The weather department has further issued orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning to districts including Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Angul, and Dhenkanal for tomorrow (August 24). Similarly, yellow alert has been issued to Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Deogarh.

For day 3 (August 25), orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning to Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur and Boudh. Furthermore, yellow warning has been issued for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning to districts including Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nuapada, Deogarh and Dhenkanal.