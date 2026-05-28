Odisha to Double High Wind Speed Recorders for Enhanced Cyclone Tracking

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Odisha is gearing up to strengthen its disaster preparedness by adding six new High Wind Speed Recorders (HWSR) along its vulnerable coastline. To begin with, the Regional Meteorological Centre has already reached out to the state government, asking for the land these devices need.

They’re putting these recorders in six crucial coastal districts: Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore. By placing the equipment right near the shoreline, officials aim to capture the strongest winds exactly where storms tend to hit hardest. This move will double Odisha’s current HWSR capacity, going from six to twelve operational units.

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These advanced recorders are designed to: measure extreme wind speeds when the weather turns rough and deliver accurate data on how intense landfall is. Meteorologists and disaster teams will get real-time info during storms, which helps them act faster and more effectively—and that means fewer risks when cyclones strike.

This new push will give a big boost to the state’s meteorological system. At the moment, Odisha relies on a fairly broad setup: 39 manned surface observatories, 29 automatic weather stations, 136 automated rain gauge stations, plus four airport weather observation centers. Adding these new HWSRs is a solid step forward, putting even more advanced technology into Odisha’s cyclone monitoring and forecasting efforts.