Odisha to Digitise Fire Safety Records as Statewide Inspection Drive Begins

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to put fire-safety compliance information for major public establishments within easier reach of citizens, while the Fire and Emergency Service prepares for a statewide inspection drive beginning September 15.

A mobile application is being developed to allow people to check whether establishments such as hotels, malls, multiplexes and private hospitals hold valid fire safety certificates. The facility will initially cover more than 300 establishments in Bhubaneswar before being expanded to other major cities across Odisha.

The digital initiative is part of a broader effort by the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service to bring fire-safety records into a centralised system. A software platform and database will contain information on major buildings and establishments across the state that fall under mandatory fire-safety certification.

Fire safety information to be made accessible

The proposed application will be linked with the department’s AI-powered Agnisathi chatbot. The Agnishamaseva portal and the chatbot will also be used to educate applicants about the procedure for obtaining fire safety certificates.

A certificate is issued by the Fire Service Directorate only after the required fire-safety equipment and provisions are in place. The proposed public-facing system will therefore give visitors a way to check the certification status of establishments before or during their visits.

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The technology push comes as the department steps up physical inspections as well. Fire Service officials have been conducting checks at various establishments and high-rise residential buildings, with more than 800 notices issued to occupiers in 2026 for violations of fire-safety rules.

Statewide campaign from September 15

The department will now conduct a special month-long campaign, ‘Surakhsit Odisha-Vikshit Odisha’, from September 15 to October 15.

The exercise will focus on identifying buildings and establishments that do not have valid fire safety certificates. Officials will specifically check whether the premises have a valid fire NOC.

The special campaign follows recent fires at establishments that did not have valid fire safety certificates. Fire Service officials said the state’s development agenda under Vikshit Odisha needs to be accompanied by Surakhsit Odisha, particularly in efforts to prevent fire-related mishaps.

The upcoming inspection campaign and the proposed digital database will operate alongside these existing certification requirements, giving the department both a compliance-monitoring mechanism and a way to make fire-safety information more accessible to the public.