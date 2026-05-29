Odisha to Cultivate Exotic Colored Coconuts: OUAT

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Odisha’s agricultural sector, for the first time, is rolling out a government-backed research project to cultivate exotic, colorful coconut varieties from around the world. OUAT (Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology) is leading the charge. They’re bringing in coconut trees with deep green, red, orange, and other striking colors, hoping these unique varieties will thrive in Odisha’s soil. Until now, only a handful of private growers in Bhubaneswar tinkered with hybrid colored coconuts from places like Goa, Kerala, and Bengaluru. This new venture represents the state’s official entry into colored coconut cultivation, built on a scientific foundation.

The project is underway at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sakhigopal, under the close supervision of OUAT Vice-Chancellor P. K. Roul. They’ve secured about 1.5 acres of land at the KVK—a meticulous setup. Seeds are set to go into the soil as soon as monsoon rolls in. Ajit Sahu, who heads up the Sakhigopal KVK, says every logistical detail is locked in and ready.

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Because Odisha gets slammed by cyclones, the team is putting a strong focus on dwarf coconut varieties. Shorter trees weather storms better; they’re more manageable, too. OUAT teamed up with ICAR’s All India Coordinated Research Project in Kerala to get the best possible germplasm. That collaboration scored them seeds for five foreign varieties and two top Indian contenders.

Here’s the lineup: Nigeria’s “Green Dwarf,” Papua New Guinea’s “High Papua,” West Africa’s “Red Dwarf,” Fiji’s “New Leka Dwarf,” and Lakshadweep’s “Orange Dwarf.” They’ll be trialed right alongside “Dwipa Sona” and “Dwipa Haripatha”—premium Indian varieties. Researchers will watch how these coconuts adapt to local climate and soil, but it’s not just about their color. The study will zero in on disease resistance, the taste of tender coconut water, oil quality, and overall productivity. If the trials pay off, the government plans to help local farmers grow these specialty coconuts, providing saplings and full state backing.