Odisha to celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr 2026 on March 21

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Bhubaneswar: The famous Islamic festival Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Odisha on Saturday (March 21), 2026, the Anjuman Islamia Ahle Sunnat-O-Jamaat office of the Chand Committee in Cuttack today.

According to the committee, the decision to celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr on Saturday as there was no sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon anywhere in the state on the evening of March 19.

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As decided, the Muslim brethren will keep their last fast of Ramadan tomorrow (Friday, March 20) as it will be the last day of the Ramadan (the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar) before the celebration of the Eid Ul-Fitr.

It is to be noted here that Muslims brethren fast and pray for a month during the month of Ramadan. They also do a lot of charity works during this holy month. After a month of fasting, prayers and penance they celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr with great pomp and show.