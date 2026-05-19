Odisha to Boost Tourism with Eco-Friendly Tent Cities and New 30-Year Land Lease Policy

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha has many tourist destinations which attract the tourists due to their scenic beauty, cultural heritage and religious significance. However, inadequate availability of modern and affordable accommodation has remained a challenge for tourists. To overcome this challenge, the Tourism Department intends to establish eco-friendly temporary stay facilities such as tent cities, glamping pods and camping facilities to offer a comfortable and distinctive travel experience to the visitors.

The Tourism Department has proposed a major policy change to help such projects. In a letter to the IDCO Chairman, Tourism Secretary Balwant Singh suggested that government land for tent cities and glamping projects should be leased for a maximum of 30 years instead of the current 99-year lease given to permanent hotels and resorts.

The department said these facilities are temporary, eco-friendly, and have a low impact on the environment. A shorter lease period is expected to encourage new ideas and better use of government land while supporting Odisha’s sustainable tourism plans.

Under the proposal, IDCO will develop a clear framework to examine these projects based on aspects like the type of tourism facility, proposed investment, and environmental sustainability measures. The process is intended to encourage responsible, well-planned tourism projects across the state. The final approval will be granted by the single-window clearance system after the proposals are reviewed and recommended by the Tourism Department to help investors in getting faster and simpler processing.

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The initiative seeks to enhance the travel experience of tourists coming to Odisha, often known as the country’s “best kept secret” for its natural beauty, heritage and spiritual attractions. To attract more visitors and promote tourism in less-explored places where there is no proper infrastructure, the state aims to provide affordable, comfortable and eco-friendly stay options. The move is also set to generate employment for local communities and stimulate the rural economy through tourism-related activities.

The entire effort is in sync with Odisha Tourism Policy which promotes experience-based and sustainable tourism. We’re working on building eco-friendly destinations, hoping to draw all kinds of travelers, both from India and abroad who love the blend of modern comforts and natural settings.

The new policy is expected to encourage the growth of modern tourism facilities in Odisha, offering visitors a mix of outdoor camping experiences and comfortable luxury stays in picturesque locations across the state.

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