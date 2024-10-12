Odisha to become free from crime, DGP YB Khurania said in exclusive interview to Kalinga TV, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will become free from crime. Police department will be further strengthened, informed Odisha Deputy General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania in an exclusive interview to Kalinga TV on Saturday in Bhubaneswar.

He also said that a second vehicle will be provided to each police station for quick action. Motorcycles will be provided to police station inspectors and ASIs. Police DG YB Khurania said about the modernization of the police department.

The state government has given its consent that four battalions of OISF will be formed soon. The vacancies in the police department will be filled. He said that the number of home guards will be increased.

Odisha has achieved considerable success in fighting Naxalism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set the goal of rooting out Maoists from the country by March 2026. Now the Odisha police operation will be intensified in the Naxal suppression campaign, said the DGP.

