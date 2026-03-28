Odisha to Allow 4,000 Sq Ft Super Premium Liquor Outlets, 6 cities

Advertisement

Odisha’s new excise policy, rolled out on March 27, 2026, shakes things up for liquor sales in the state. The government’s banning any new standard “OFF” (takeaway) licenses and slapping a 5% de-addiction cess on regular liquor shops. But there’s a new category—they’re making room for a new kind of outlet: ‘Super Premium FL OFF shops.’ These aren’t just ordinary liquor stores. Think fancy showrooms set up in malls, big market complexes, or even standalone buildings, all aimed at high-end buyers.

To run one of these super premium outlets, you need a shop that’s at least 4,000 square feet, and it has to be inside one of the six major municipal corporations—Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Sambalpur, or Puri. The government insists on a luxury appeal- air-conditioning, posh flooring like granite or wood, and shelves that actually let people browse comfortably. These licenses last five years. And since these stores deal with expensive, niche products, the usual “minimum guaranteed excise revenue” requirement isn’t in play.

Advertisement

If you’re wondering what’s on the shelves, think foreign liquor of every kind—whisky, gin, vodka, rum—the good stuff. There’s imported wine and top-tier IMFL (India-made foreign liquor), all sold at MRP in sealed bottles, strictly for takeaway. But these shops can get a little more interactive: pay an extra license fee and you can run a wine-tasting room on site.

That’s not all. Up to 400 square feet of the shop can sell luxury extras—liquor chocolates, fancy art, crystal glasses, ice boxes, accessories. The idea is to create a one-stop destination for the high-end crowd.