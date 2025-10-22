Odisha: Three low pressure likely to bring untimely rain during harvest season

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Various parts of Odisha will likely receive rain as three low pressure rains will likely form during the harvest season. The upcoming low pressure has put the farmers in distress as it will affect their harvest.

Though, monsoon has left Odisha, various parts of the state will likely receive rain in the next week. A fresh low pressure area will likely form in the south Bay of Bengal on October 24- October 25. The active low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will move west-northwestwards and will intensify further into a depression over north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in 24 hours. Then it will move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 24 hours and will intensify further. However, the IMD has not given any information on how intense it will be and what form it will take.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center has issued warning that under the influence of the depression, the coastal and southern Odisha will likely receive rain with lightning, thunder until the October 25.

Similarly, another low pressure area is likely to form in the South Bay of Bengal by the 26th or 27th this month. In addition, it is estimated that a third low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal by the 29th or 30th of October.

The first low pressure may not have much impact. But the second one will have a bigger impact, meteorologists have estimated. However, there is a possibility of diseases spreading to paddy and other crops due to the rain.