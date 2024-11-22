Odisha: Three arrested with fake IPS officers’ uniforms and identity cards

Balangir: As many as three persons were arrested by Muribahal police in Balangir district of Odisha with fake IPS officers’ uniforms and forged identity cards on Friday.

In a press meet, Kantabanji Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) informed that police arrested three persons on charges of robbery and seized fake uniforms of an IG rank official, Bhubaneswar Special Branch, forged identity cards and other articles from their bags.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amar Das of Badudar village under Muribahal police station limits, Akil Kumbhar of Saharapali village in Bargarh district and Sibu Khuanjia of Tikrapada village were arrested and forwarded to the court, the SDPO said.

Further probe into the matter is underway, said sources.