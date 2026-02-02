Odisha: These schools to remain closed tomorrow
All schools including private schools under Jajpur Municipality along with Municipality peripheral schools will remain closed tomorrow in view of the visit of the President Droupadi Murmu.
Jajpur: All schools including private schools under Jajpur Municipality along with Municipality peripheral schools will remain closed tomorrow in view of the visit of the President Droupadi Murmu.
“In view of the visit of Hon’ble President of India to Jajpur district on 03.02.2026 for Maa Biraja dashan and offering Pindadana, all schools including private schools under Jajpur Municipality along with Municipality peripheral schools as at Annexure-A shall remain closed on 03.02.2026,” read a notification issued by the district administration.
The following government, government aided, privately managed elementary, secondary schools, higher secondary schools of Jajpur Municipality and peripheral to be closed tomorrow.
- Bichitrapur Project U.P School, Bichitrapur
- Nuagobindapur Primary School, Bichitrapur
- S.V.M, Umila Vihar, Banapur
- Apex English Medium School, Baidyarajpur
- Cranium Public School and Hr. Secondary School, Jajpur
- Lyceum Hr. Secondary School, Jajpur
- Banapur Primary School, Banapur
- Baidyarajpur Primary School, Baidyarajpur
- S.V.M, College Chhak
- C Hr. Secondary School, Jajpur
- Abdalpur P.S, Abdalpur
- Abdalpur Nayaksahi PPS, Abdalpur
- Mallikapur Urdu PS, Mallikapur
- Kapileswar Nodal UPS, Kapileswar
- Bachhiary P.S, Bachhiary
- Jahanpur P.S, Jahanpur
- Mirjapur Nodal UP School, Mirjapur
- Bidwan +2 Residential College, Maidipur
- Oleipada P.S, Oleipada
- Sarbamangala Govt. High School. Maidipur
- Mahavir Gurukul, Maidipur
- Motorangapal P.S, Motorangapal
- Vibekanananda Siksha Kendra, Balighai
- N High School, Panasa
- Lalabag Nodal UP School, Lalbag
- Panasa P.S, Panasa
- Bindhana PS, Bindhana
- Dhaneswar Rout U.P School, Motorangapal
- Panasa UPS, Panasa
- K.Kar Nodal UP School, Ankula
- Ambikadevi H.S, Ankula
- Khairabad New U.P School, Khairabad
- Mahavir Gurukul Shikshashram, Khairabad
- Kamagarh UGMES, Kamagarh
- Mokeipur P.S, Mokeipur
- Gopalpur P.S, Gopalpur
- Gurukul Kalinga Residential, Gopalpur
- Apex Hr. Secondary School, Kamagarh
- OAV, Jamdhar, Jamdhar
- Dogada P.S,Dogada
- Baruadi Project UPS, Baruadi
- Venketeswar English Medium School, Dogada
- Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jajpur, At-Akarapada
- Akarapada Govt. H.S, Akarapada
- Akarapada P.S, Akarapada
- Jajati Keshari H.S, Bamdevpur
- L Uchha Vidyapitha, Khandara
- Chittalo Hr. Secondary School, Chittalo