Odisha: These schools to remain closed tomorrow

Jajpur: All schools including private schools under Jajpur Municipality along with Municipality peripheral schools will remain closed tomorrow in view of the visit of the President Droupadi Murmu.

“In view of the visit of Hon’ble President of India to Jajpur district on 03.02.2026 for Maa Biraja dashan and offering Pindadana, all schools including private schools under Jajpur Municipality along with Municipality peripheral schools as at Annexure-A shall remain closed on 03.02.2026,” read a notification issued by the district administration.

The following government, government aided, privately managed elementary, secondary schools, higher secondary schools of Jajpur Municipality and peripheral to be closed tomorrow.

Bichitrapur Project U.P School, Bichitrapur Nuagobindapur Primary School, Bichitrapur S.V.M, Umila Vihar, Banapur Apex English Medium School, Baidyarajpur Cranium Public School and Hr. Secondary School, Jajpur Lyceum Hr. Secondary School, Jajpur Banapur Primary School, Banapur Baidyarajpur Primary School, Baidyarajpur S.V.M, College Chhak C Hr. Secondary School, Jajpur Abdalpur P.S, Abdalpur Abdalpur Nayaksahi PPS, Abdalpur Mallikapur Urdu PS, Mallikapur Kapileswar Nodal UPS, Kapileswar Bachhiary P.S, Bachhiary Jahanpur P.S, Jahanpur Mirjapur Nodal UP School, Mirjapur Bidwan +2 Residential College, Maidipur Oleipada P.S, Oleipada Sarbamangala Govt. High School. Maidipur Mahavir Gurukul, Maidipur Motorangapal P.S, Motorangapal Vibekanananda Siksha Kendra, Balighai N High School, Panasa Lalabag Nodal UP School, Lalbag Panasa P.S, Panasa Bindhana PS, Bindhana Dhaneswar Rout U.P School, Motorangapal Panasa UPS, Panasa K.Kar Nodal UP School, Ankula Ambikadevi H.S, Ankula Khairabad New U.P School, Khairabad Mahavir Gurukul Shikshashram, Khairabad Kamagarh UGMES, Kamagarh Mokeipur P.S, Mokeipur Gopalpur P.S, Gopalpur Gurukul Kalinga Residential, Gopalpur Apex Hr. Secondary School, Kamagarh OAV, Jamdhar, Jamdhar Dogada P.S,Dogada Baruadi Project UPS, Baruadi Venketeswar English Medium School, Dogada Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jajpur, At-Akarapada Akarapada Govt. H.S, Akarapada Akarapada P.S, Akarapada Jajati Keshari H.S, Bamdevpur L Uchha Vidyapitha, Khandara Chittalo Hr. Secondary School, Chittalo