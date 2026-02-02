Odisha: These schools to remain closed tomorrow

All schools including private schools under Jajpur Municipality along with Municipality peripheral schools will remain closed tomorrow in view of the visit of the President Droupadi Murmu.

By Subadh Nayak
“In view of the visit of Hon’ble President of India to Jajpur district on 03.02.2026 for Maa Biraja dashan and offering Pindadana, all schools including private schools under Jajpur Municipality along with Municipality peripheral schools as at Annexure-A shall remain closed on 03.02.2026,” read a notification issued by the district administration.

The following government, government aided, privately managed elementary, secondary schools, higher secondary schools of Jajpur Municipality and peripheral to be closed tomorrow.

  1. Bichitrapur Project U.P School, Bichitrapur
  2. Nuagobindapur Primary School, Bichitrapur
  3. S.V.M, Umila Vihar, Banapur
  4. Apex English Medium School, Baidyarajpur
  5. Cranium Public School and Hr. Secondary School, Jajpur
  6. Lyceum Hr. Secondary School, Jajpur
  7. Banapur Primary School, Banapur
  8. Baidyarajpur Primary School, Baidyarajpur
  9. S.V.M, College Chhak
  10. C Hr. Secondary School, Jajpur
  11. Abdalpur P.S, Abdalpur
  12. Abdalpur Nayaksahi PPS, Abdalpur
  13. Mallikapur Urdu PS, Mallikapur
  14. Kapileswar Nodal UPS, Kapileswar
  15. Bachhiary P.S, Bachhiary
  16. Jahanpur P.S, Jahanpur
  17. Mirjapur Nodal UP School, Mirjapur
  18. Bidwan +2 Residential College, Maidipur
  19. Oleipada P.S, Oleipada
  20. Sarbamangala Govt. High School. Maidipur
  21. Mahavir Gurukul, Maidipur
  22. Motorangapal P.S, Motorangapal
  23. Vibekanananda Siksha Kendra, Balighai
  24. N High School, Panasa
  25. Lalabag Nodal UP School, Lalbag
  26. Panasa P.S, Panasa
  27. Bindhana PS, Bindhana
  28. Dhaneswar Rout U.P School, Motorangapal
  29. Panasa UPS, Panasa
  30. K.Kar Nodal UP School, Ankula
  31. Ambikadevi H.S, Ankula
  32. Khairabad New U.P School, Khairabad
  33. Mahavir Gurukul Shikshashram, Khairabad
  34. Kamagarh UGMES, Kamagarh
  35. Mokeipur P.S, Mokeipur
  36. Gopalpur P.S, Gopalpur
  37. Gurukul Kalinga Residential, Gopalpur
  38. Apex Hr. Secondary School, Kamagarh
  39. OAV, Jamdhar, Jamdhar
  40. Dogada P.S,Dogada
  41. Baruadi Project UPS, Baruadi
  42. Venketeswar English Medium School, Dogada
  43. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jajpur, At-Akarapada
  44. Akarapada Govt. H.S, Akarapada
  45. Akarapada P.S, Akarapada
  46. Jajati Keshari H.S, Bamdevpur
  47. L Uchha Vidyapitha, Khandara
  48. Chittalo Hr. Secondary School, Chittalo
