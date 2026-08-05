Odisha Textbook Scam Probe Widens: 250 Officials Under Scanner, ₹25 Crore Financial Irregularities Suspected

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The Odisha Crime Branch has expanded its investigation into the textbook error case, with the inquiry now extending beyond academic inaccuracies to include suspected financial irregularities and the role of hundreds of officials involved in the textbook production process.

Investigators have prepared a list of nearly 250 officials and employees whose roles will be examined as part of the probe. The scrutiny covers the Directorate of Teacher Education, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the Textbook Preparation and Marketing (TBPM) wing and the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), all of which were involved at different stages of preparing and distributing the textbooks.

The financial dimension of the investigation has also come under sharper focus. Crime Branch officials are examining expenditure incurred on the project after preliminary findings indicated suspected irregularities of nearly ₹25 crore. According to investigators, the textbook exercise involved spending of around ₹175 crore on paper procurement, printing, committee-related expenses and transportation, and officials are verifying whether any funds were misused.

Sources familiar with the investigation said five officials currently under suspicion are likely to be summoned for questioning in the coming days as investigators delve deeper into the financial transactions linked to the project.

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At the same time, investigators are conducting a technical examination of the textbook preparation process to establish where the errors originated. Crime Branch Director General said the inquiry is still at a preliminary stage, with every step—from manuscript drafting and review to printing and final distribution—being examined using technical and forensic methods to determine accountability.

The agency is also assessing whether the errors were the result of deliberate acts or negligence. Officials said the investigation will evaluate the impact of the mistakes on students’ academic interests before fixing responsibility. Those found culpable could be called in for questioning after investigators gather sufficient documentary and technical evidence.

The case has already led to significant administrative action. Former SCERT Director Manoj Padhi has been arrested in connection with the investigation, while three Assistant Directors have been suspended. The government has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against six other Assistant Directors over their alleged role in the textbook controversy.

Meanwhile, the legal battle has begun to unfold alongside the investigation. SCERT Assistant Directors Pralipta Mishra, Dillip Kumar Sahu, Kishore Kumar Kar and Bharati Tudu have approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

The Crime Branch has maintained that the investigation remains underway and said further action will be determined by the evidence collected as investigators continue to examine both the academic and financial aspects of the textbook project.