Odisha Textbook Error Matter: Former SCERT Director Manoj Padhi Granted Conditional Bail

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Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the much-debated Odisha government school textbook error matter, the Cuttack Special SC/ST Court granted conditional bail to former SCERT Director Manoj Padhi.

During the probe, the Crime Branch questioned Manoj Padhi for several hours and arrested him on July 14. Today, after hearing the case, the court granted conditional bail to Manoj Padhi. He has been directed to fully cooperate with the investigation, appear before the investigating agency whenever required, and comply with all conditions set by the court.

Although Padhi has been granted bail, the Crime Branch probe is still ongoing. The agency will continue to investigate the role of other suspended officials and staff who are facing departmental action in connection with the case.

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Prior to that, he along with three Assistant Directors had been suspended. Departmental disciplinary action was also initiated against six other Assistant Directors.

The textbook controversy erupted earlier this year after multiple factual and content-related errors were found in school textbooks published for government schools in Odisha. The mistakes in subjects including History, General Knowledge and others triggered statewide outrage.

Opposition parties, educationists and parents strongly criticized the government and the School and Mass Education department over the issue. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch.

Officials say more steps are likely to be taken in the coming days.