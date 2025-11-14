Odisha: Temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius in four cities

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experiencing winter chill for the past few days as temperature is falling and the cold is increasing in various places of the state. According to the regional Meteorological Department report, the temperature has been dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in four cities of the state.

The lowest temperature in the state has been recorded in Semiligud at 7.1 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius has been recorded in G Udaygiri, 7.5 degrees Celsius in Daringbadi and 8.5 degrees Celsius in Phulbani. Similarly, in the last 24 hours, 9 cities of the state have been below 12 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

In the last 24 hours in the state, 10.9 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Jharsuguda, 11.1 degrees Celsius in Rourkela, 11.2 degrees Celsius in Chipilima, 11.5 degrees Celsius in Kirei, 11.5 in Bhawanipatna and 12 degrees Celsius in Angul. On the other hand, the mercury has also dropped in the Twin Cities. The temperature in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has dropped below 14 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours, the temperature in Bhubaneswar has recorded 14.1 degrees Celsius and in Cuttack 14.6 degrees Celsius.

The mercury will remain at a similar level in the state for the next 3 days. On the other hand, along with the cold, a thick layer of fog can also be seen in the state. A thick layer of fog has been seen in Kalahandi and Sundargarh districts in the last 24 hours. The Meteorological Center has estimated that the temperature will drop further.