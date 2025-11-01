Odisha: Tehsil offices to become free from ‘dalals’: Revenue Minister

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Tehsil offices in Odisha will be free from dalals (brokers), said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday.

Talking exclusively to Kalinga TV the minister emphasized that a land cannot be sold multiple times by brokers, highlighting the state government’s efforts to provide better revenue services to the people. To achieve this, the government is taking significant steps to make revenue services more accessible and transparent.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi inaugurated new sub-registration offices in 44 tehsils of the state from Lok Seva Bhavan. This move aims to streamline land registration and buying processes. From now on, land registration and transactions will be done online, eliminating the need for cash transactions.

With the new online system, individuals can book slots and complete registration formalities from the comfort of their homes. This service will be rolled out in the remaining tehsils by next December, further expanding the government’s online outreach. Earlier, the government had launched an e-registration mobile app to facilitate easier access to revenue services.