Odisha Teachers’ Agitation Put on Hold

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Bhubaneswar: The ongoing agitation by school and college teachers in Odisha has been temporarily suspended.

The Odisha School College Teachers and Employees Coordination Committee, which has been staging a massive protest at Gandhi Marg since August 16 over an 8-point charter of demands including grant-in-aid, pension and filling up of vacant posts, has decided to put the agitation on hold after a core committee meeting.

Teachers from across the state had joined the protest and had also staged a show of strength on Teachers’ Day.

According to association members, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had directed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj to hold discussions with the teachers. The ministers assured that the demands related to grant, pension and appointment would be resolved soon.

Convener of the committee said, “We had a meeting with two senior ministers on the direction of the Chief Minister. They have assured us as Gurudakshina on Teachers’ Day that our legitimate demands will be examined and a decision will be taken very soon. We hope the government initiates the process within 15 days.”

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The association has warned that if no concrete action is taken by September 22, when the Assembly session is expected to begin, they will launch a massive agitation in front of the Assembly.

Till then, the ongoing agitation at Gandhi Marg has been suspended.

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