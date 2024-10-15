Odisha takes major decisions for paddy procurement including sealing of borders with neighbouring states

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today took several major decisions for procurement of paddy this year, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Department Suresh Pujari.

The major decisions were taken during a meeting on paddy procurement chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today, said Pujari adding that as per the decision, the borders with neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal will be sealed during paddy procurement so that farmers from other states cannot sell paddy in Odisha. Checkings on these borders will be intensified during procurement of paddy.

The Minister also said that earlier the quality of paddy was checked twice – once at the mandi and then in the mills. But now the quality of the paddy will be ascertained only once at the mandis so that the farmers do not become the victim of ‘katni-chhatni’ (price reduction based on grain quality assessment)

The other major decision taken during the meeting was giving absolute power to the district collectors to increase the deadline of the tokens for paddy procurement and decisions taken for the procurement of paddy need not to be intimated to the State government, Pujari said.

The meeting also decided to construct godowns at the mandis with all facilities for the farmers so that paddy can be stored when it rains. The State government also has decided to spend Rs 550 crores for modernization and development of the paddy mandis.

Pujari further said that Ministers will be in-charge of different districts to ensure farmers not facing any problems during the procurement of paddy. Besides, an official will be appointed at each mandi to inspect whether the procurement of paddy is done properly or not, he added.

Moreover, a zone will be formed with some mandis taken together and a supervisor will be appointed at each zone for smooth procurement of paddy and Rs 800 will be given as input subsidy.

The State government has decided to procure 80 lakh quintal of paddy this year against last year’s 80 lakh quintal, which will be a history, the Revenue Minister said.