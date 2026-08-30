‘Odisha T20 League CM Trophy’ 2026 to begin from September 20, trophy and logo unveiled

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Kataka: Good news for the cricket lovers of Odisha. The “Odisha T20 League CM Trophy” 2026 is going to start from September 20 at the historic Barabati Stadium in Kataka, informed Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty during the trophy and logo unveiling ceremony today.

While speaking to the newsmen, the OCA President said that a total of six teams -Bhubaneswar Tigers, Cuttack Panthers, Puri Titans, Sambalpur Warriors, Keonjhar Miners and Rourkela Steelers- will take part in the second edition of the ‘Odisha T20 League CM Trophy’ which will continue till September 29.

This cricket mega event is being organized with the aim of providing a big platform to the emerging and young cricket talents of the state while the auction of the players will be held on September 6.

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He further said that that through ‘Odisha T20 League’, many talented young cricketers of Odisha will get a chance to play against the best talents of the state and showcase their skills. It will be an important platform for the players to gain match experience and grow further in their cricket journey.

Viewers can watch all the matches live on the popular OTT platform Jio Hotstar, said the OCA officials adding that along with this, some domestic television channels have also taken up the responsibility of broadcasting it in regional languages.