Odisha T20 League CM Trophy playoff schedule revised, final to be held on September 30

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Kataka: Keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions and the manner in which matches have progressed over the past few days, the League Management of the Bharat Masala Odisha T20 League CM Trophy has reviewed the tournament schedule and announced revisions to the dates of the playoff matches.

As per the revised schedule of the Odisha T20 League CM Trophy playoff, the qualifier match between the 2nd-placed team vs 3rd-placed team will be held at 7.30 PM on September 29.

The final match of the league, which was earlier to be held on September 29, will now be played on the following day i.e on September 30. The match will begin at 7 PM.

An exhibition match featuring senior women cricketers from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) setup will also be held at 2 PM on September 29. The match will feature players from the OCA Senior Women’s setup and will form part of the scheduled activities for the day.

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Meanwhile, four matches will be played tomorrow. While the first match between Rourkela Superstars and Puri Titans to be played at 10.30 AM, the second match between Keonjhar Miners and Sambalpur Warriors is slated to begin at 13.30 PM.

Likewise, the Puri Titans and Bhubaneswar Tigers will play the third match of the day tomorrow at 4.30 PM while at 7.30 PM Rourkela Superstars will take on Kataka Panthers.

All the four matches, which were canceled earlier due to rain, will be of 10-overs match.

Also Read: Chief Minister Inaugurates Odisha T20 League CM Trophy 2026 At Barabati Stadium