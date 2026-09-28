Odisha T20 League CM Trophy 2026: Keonjhar Miners reach final; Sambalpur Warriors to face Bhubaneswar Tigers in Qualifier tomorrow

Advertisement

Kataka: Today was the ninth day of the ‘Bharat Masala Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy 2026,’ being held at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Kataka. Although four T10 matches were scheduled for today at the stadium, two matches were cancelled due to rain.

The T10 matches scheduled for 4.30 PM (between Puri Titans and Bhubaneswar Tigers) and 7.30 PM (between Rourkela Superstars and Cuttack Panthers) were called-off. According to reports, the decisions to cancel the matches were taken by the respective team coaches and the pitch curator as playing was not feasible due to the rain.

Following the conclusion of all league-stage matches, Keonjhar Miners top the points table with 6 points and a superior net run rate. Sambalpur Warriors and Bhubaneswar Tigers hold the second and third positions, respectively, also with 6 points.

Advertisement

By finishing at the top of the points table, Keonjhar Miners have secured a direct spot in the final. Meanwhile, Sambalpur Warriors and Bhubaneswar Tigers will play the qualifier match at Barabati Stadium tomorrow.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 PM. The winner of this match will face Keonjhar Miners in the final on September 30.

Similarly, an exhibition match between OCA Women’s Green and OCA Women’s Blue will be held at the Barabati Stadium on September 29. The match will commence at 2 PM. This will provide further encouragement and a platform to showcase talent for women’s cricket in Odisha.

Also Read: Five More Medals For India From KIITians At Asian Games In Japan