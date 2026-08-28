Odisha T20 League 2026: Teams to Compete From September 18

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Odisha’s domestic cricket calendar is set for another major event, with the second edition of the Odisha T20 League scheduled to begin on September 18 at the historic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The tournament will run until September 27, making it a 10-day competition featuring nearly six franchises representing different regions of Odisha. All matches are scheduled to be played at Barabati Stadium, which has previously hosted international cricket.

The participating franchises will represent Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kandujhar, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur. Their regional identity is expected to give the competition a strong local character while bringing players from different parts of the state into the same T20 setup.

Beyond the competition itself, the league is expected to provide young players with valuable exposure to high-level domestic cricket.

Players from different districts will get an opportunity to compete against quality opposition, gain match experience and put their skills on display before a wider audience. Performances in the tournament could also help emerging cricketers move towards higher levels of domestic cricket.

The Odisha Cricket Association has positioned the league as an important platform for developing local talent. OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera said the association was pleased to see the 2026 edition take shape and looked forward to hosting another season at Barabati.

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Behera said the tournament would run from September 18 to September 27 and expressed confidence that it would produce an exciting season of cricket at the Cuttack venue.

He also stressed the developmental value of the competition. According to Behera, the league gives Odisha’s cricketers the chance to play competitive cricket, build experience and demonstrate their abilities. He said the expectation was that the platform would help several players take the next step in their careers.

The franchise structure gives the league a distinctly regional character. Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kandujhar, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur will each have representation, bringing together cricketing talent from across the state.

For Odisha’s younger players, that regional spread means more opportunities to compete in a structured T20 environment. The competition is expected to combine established cricketers with emerging talent while giving players a chance to gain experience in a format that demands quick decision-making and consistent performance.

Barabati Stadium will remain the centre of the tournament throughout the 10-day schedule. The Cuttack venue’s history of hosting international matches adds another layer to what the OCA sees as an important platform for Odisha’s domestic cricketers.

The Odisha T20 League will therefore enter its 2026 season with two clear strands: regional representation and player development. The competition begins on September 18, with the final scheduled for September 27.