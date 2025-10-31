Odisha: Supply of rice to beneficiaries to be stopped from November if E-KYC process for ration card not completed

Bhubaneswar: More than 15 lakh beneficiaries in the state have not done e-KYC. A few days ago, Supplies Minister Krishna Chandra Patra had warned ration card holders to complete their e-KYC by last month.

Therefore, it is worth mentioning that the state government will stop rice for lakhs of beneficiaries or make alternative arrangements. The government started the e-KYC process to exclude ineligible beneficiaries from ration cards.

As of October 29, only 15 lakh 57 thousand 265 beneficiaries have not done e-KYC. The maximum number of beneficiaries in Ganjam district have not joined this process. Similarly, ineligible beneficiaries are not doing e-KYC for fear of being caught. Due to network problems in remote areas, many beneficiaries have not been able to update.

Now the Central Government has stopped the e-KYC process, said the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krishna Chandra Patra. He had also said that as of now, 15 lakh 67 thousand beneficiaries in the state of Odisha have not done KYC.

Rice had been sent to those who had not done KYC in October, but it will be stopped from November. Reports further said that, rice will not be sent to those who do not comply with the e-KYC process from November 1. However, if the central government extends the time in the coming days, then so will the State government.