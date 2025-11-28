Odisha: Supplementary budget of Rs 17,440 crore tabled in Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s supplementary budget of Rs 17,440 crore has been tabled in the State Assembly today, focusing on farmers’ welfare, women and child development, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi tabled the budget in the Assembly today afternoon.

Here’s a breakdown of the allocations:

– Administrative Expenditure: Rs. 3,389 crore

– Programme Expenditure: Rs. 13,716 crore

– Key Sectors:

– Farmers’ Welfare & Food Security: Rs. 3,000 crore for paddy procurement revolving fund, Rs. 1,325 crore for PDS subsidy, and Rs. 850 crore under Samrudha Krushak Yojana for MSP and input support

– Healthcare: Rs. 994 crore for National Health Mission, ₹50 crore to upgrade SCB Medical College, and Rs. 40 crore for tertiary care under Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana

– Women, Children & Livelihood: Rs. 295 crore for SUBHADRA Yojana, Rs. 405 crore for Mission Shakti programme, and Rs. 426 crore under NRLM

– Education, Skill & Youth Development: Rs. 392 crore for PM-POSHAN, Rs. 320 crore for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas, and grants for non-government schools and colleges

– Infrastructure, Rural & Urban Development: Rs. 120 crore under Setu Bandhan Yojana, Rs. 100 crore for urban infrastructure under Mukhyamantri Sahari Vikas Yojana

– Industries, IT & Connectivity: Rs. 276 crore under SIDBI Cluster Development Fund, funds for BharatNet, OSWAN connectivity, and a new submarine cable landing station at Puri

– Culture & Tourism: Rs. 100 crore for Baraputra Aitihya Grama Yojana, Rs. 90 crore for Kalamandal