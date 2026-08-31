Odisha Sugar Price Hike Linked to Ethanol Production: Minister

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Rising sugar prices have emerged as another concern for consumers in Odisha, with Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra linking part of the increase to the diversion of sugarcane for ethanol production. The minister said the price pressure is being felt across India and is not limited to Odisha.

The increase comes alongside higher prices of onions and several vegetables, putting additional pressure on household budgets. Patra pointed to multiple supply-side disruptions, including crop damage from heavy rainfall and floods, as factors affecting the availability and movement of agricultural produce.

Rain and floods disrupt vegetable supplies:

Weather-related disruptions have added another layer of pressure to food prices.

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Heavy rainfall and flooding have damaged crops in several areas of Odisha, according to the minister. The resulting disruption has affected the movement of agricultural commodities into markets and contributed to tighter supplies of vegetables.

As a result, consumers are facing increased expenditure on several daily-use food items at a time when sugar prices have also moved higher.

The Odisha government is also monitoring market conditions for possible hoarding, Patra said.

The minister warned that action would be taken against traders found trying to take advantage of supply shortages through hoarding or other unfair trade practices. The focus is to prevent supply disruptions from being used to push prices up artificially.