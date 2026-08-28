Odisha Subhadra Yojana: Fifth Instalment of Rs. 5 thousand Credited to Over 1 Crore Women Beneficiaries

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday has released the fifth instalment of the Subhadra Yojana, transferring Rs. 5,000 each to the bank accounts of more than one crore eligible women beneficiaries across the state.

The instalment was released on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima, with 1,03,26,162 beneficiaries receiving the fifth payment under the scheme. The money has been transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the disbursement process at an event held in Nayagarh.

This instalment also marked the first Subhadra payment for 2,21,054 beneficiaries. Since they had not received the earlier instalments, the pending payments have been clubbed with the current instalment, resulting in a lump-sum payment of Rs. 25,000 to each of them.

Other eligible beneficiaries received Rs. 5,000 as the fifth instalment.

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Under the Subhadra Yojana, each eligible woman is entitled to receive a total financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 over five years, with the amount disbursed in annual instalments.

The latest disbursement is aimed at providing continued financial support to women beneficiaries across Odisha under the state government’s flagship welfare scheme.

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