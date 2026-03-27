Odisha: Students to get school uniforms before summer vacation

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Bhubaneswar: School uniforms should be distributed to students before the summer vacation. The School and Mass Education Department in Odisha has written a letter to the District Collectors of all districts and has given this instruction.

Since there was a delay in distributing uniforms in the previous academic year, the state government has decided to distribute uniforms before the vacation this time.

It has come to the notice of the department that there is a huge delay in purchasing, stitching and distributing school uniforms to students as per the plan set in the previous academic year.

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Such delays not only inconvenience the students and their parents but also do not fulfill the objective of creating a sense of equality among the children. Therefore, keeping all these in mind, the department has requested all the district collectors to distribute uniforms on time in the academic year 2026-27.

The department has been asked to take proactive steps to complete the process of purchasing, stitching and distributing school uniforms before the summer vacation begins.

Along with this, a special ‘Grievance Redressal’ mechanism will also be implemented to immediately address any grievances raised in the distribution of clothes. The government has termed this matter as very important and has requested all the District Magistrates to personally review it. It has been made mandatory to submit progress reports to OSEPA and the Education Department every 15 days.