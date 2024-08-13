Odisha STF gets 100 percent conviction rate in wildlife cases, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has reportedly got 100 percent conviction rate in wildlife cases. The development came after the Court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Sonepur today convicted two accused persons.

The court reportedly convicted Somanath Bag alia Renchu of Kapasira area and Marsalan Bhengera of Gindhilamal are in the district U/s. 411 IPC & U/S 51 the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 in STF PS Case No. 26/2020.

The court sentenced both the accused person to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment (R.I) for three (3) years with fine Rs 10,000 for commission of offence u/s. 51 of The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and in default RI of 6 months and Rigorous Imprisonment (R.I) for One year for commission of offence U/s. 411 IPC.

In this case, on 17.10.2020, STF, Bhubaneswar apprehended the above noted accused persons were intercepted on the road near Rajakothi (Mhahanadi Bridge), Sonepur district while they were proceeding towards Birmaharajpur from Sonepur. During search, one live pangolin and Pangolin Scales were recovered from their possession.

After successful investigation, charge sheet was submitted against the accused persons U/s. 379/411/120-B IPC r/w. 51 of Wild Life Protection Act,1972. During investigation the seized Live Pangolin was handed over to Forest Department for rehabilitation and the Pangolin Scales were sent to Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for biological chemical examination and opinion was received affirmatively.

Trial was conducted against above noted accused persons where during trial prosecution has examined 7 witnesses and exhibited 30 documents.

This is the Seventh case of STF where the accused persons were convicted under Wildlife Protection Act and this is also the 1st case where accused persons were convicted in Live Pangolin Case. Till date, trial has been completed in 7 Wildlife cases investigated by STF and all the cases ended in Conviction. This is worth to mention that the conviction rate of wildlife crime cases in India is less than five per cent.

The STF Odisha has taken special efforts to ensure that our investigation is of highest standards and we meticulously follow our prosecution in the courts so that the cases are brought to logical conclusion/ conviction.

The STF is the specialized wing of Odisha Police to curb the organized crime as well as cases against Wildlife in the State. Offence under Wildlife (Protection) Act is also one of the focus areas of STF and STF will continue its drive against such illegal wildlife poachers/ dealers.

Investigating Officer: Bilasini Nayak, Retired. Additional SP, STF, BBSR Conducting Prosecutor: Himanshu Panda, Asst. Public Prosecutor, Sonepur.

STF got the power/authority to investigate wild life cases in 2018. So far, STF has booked 101cases and have arrested 232wild life Criminals. Our major seizures, so far