Odisha State Film Awards: ‘Mohansundar Dev Goswami Award’ conferred on three stalwarts, check winners’ list

Bhubaneswar: Three Odia cinema stalwarts Anant Mahapatra, Srinivas Mahapatra and comedian Jairam Samal were conferred with the Mohan Sundar Dev Goswami Award for their incomparable contribution during the presentation of the Odisha State Film Awards for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 here today.

Noted writer, director and theatre personality Ananta Mohapatra received the prestigious award for the year 2020 while cinematographer Srinivas Mohapatra got it for the years 2021 and famous comedian Jayiram Samal got the same for the year 2022.

Governor Raghubar Das conferred the award on them and congratulated. He also urged the film industries to make films with courage and innovation while focusing on the natural beauty of Odisha.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, senior officials of Odisha Government and stalwarts of the film industry were present.

List of State Film Award winners for 2020:

Best Film: Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Director: Rakesh Samal for Romeo Raja

Best Actor: Debashis Patra for Sahid Raghu Sardar and Amlan Das for Romeo Raja

Best Actress: Kavya Keeran Shukla for Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Story: Dr Biswa Patnaik for Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Music Director (Balakrushna Das Puraskar): Baidyanath Das for Romeo Raja

Best Singer (Male): Saroj Kumar Pradhan for Jibana Tu Kou Sukha Paaur from Romeo Raja

Best Singer (Female): Asima Panda for Bahudina Pare from Romeo Raja

Best Cameraman (Pramod Pati Award): Niranjan Das and Rajesh Yogi for Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Editing: Rajesh Das for Romeo Raja

Best Lyricist: Panchanan Nayak for Jibana Tu Kou Sukha Paaur from Romeo Raja

Best Screenplay:

Best Supporting Actor (male): Gyanendra Kumar Pallai for Romeo Raja

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Pushpa Panda for Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Comedian:

Best Child Artist: Ajay Kumar Choudhary for Mask

Best Art Director: Suresh Chandra Sethi for Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Sound:

Special Jury Award: Varsha Priyadarshini for Queen

Best Educational Film:

Best Children’s Film

Best Documentary Film: Short Film – Mask

Best Actor in Negative Role (Male):Rajiv Mohanty for Sahid Raghu Sardar and Deepak Ranjan Moharana for Romeo Raja

Best Actor in Negative Role (Female): Lipsa Mishra for Queen

Best Tribal Language Film:

Best Dialogue Writer: Rajani Ranjan Das for Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Costume: Sarat Kumar Behera for Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Make-up artist: Satyabrat Patara for Queen

Best Choreographer: Amit Kumar Nayak for Romeo Raja

Best Entertaining Film:

Best Special Effect Designer/Animator:

Best Writing on Odia Cinema: Surya Deo for Kaali Pain Kalira Cinema

List of State Film Award winners for 2021:

Best Film: Pratikshya and Dalchini

Best Director: Suresh Patnaik for Trushna

Best Actor: Ankit Kumar for Bhoka and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra for Pratikshya

Best Actress: Suryamoyee Mohapatra for Dalchini

Best Story: Ranjan Das for Bhoka and Gaurahari Das for Pratikshya

Best Music Director (Balakrushna Das Puraskar): Abhijit Majumdar for Trushna

Best Singer (Male): Swayam Prakash Padhi for Anabana Baatasabu Lage Aapana from Trushna

Best Singer (Female): Sohini Mishra for Haay Re Mu Arundhati from Arundhati

Best Cameraman (Pramod Pati Award): Deepak Kumar Ghadai for Chakhyu Bandhan

Best Editing: Manas Kumar Sahoo for Chakhyu Bandhan

Best Lyricist: Chinmay Daspattnaik for Jhada Pari Asi Pagal Karila from Bishwaas- The Light Over Darkness

Best Screenplay: Dilip Kumar Choudhary for Chakhyu Bandhan

Best Supporting Actor (male): Samaresh Routray for Trushna and Ajati

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Sadhana Mali for Khyudha and Elina Samantray for Drustikona

Best Comedian: Sankar Pradhan for Arundhati

Best Child Artist: Nabanit Mohanty for Bishwaas- The Light Over Darkness

Best Art Director: Sudhanshu Bhushan Mohanty for Wuhan Ru Odisha

Best Sound: Shakti Swarup Dwivedi for Chakhyu Bandhan

Special Jury Award: For film Yogini and for acting Pratibha Panda for Maya Darpan

Best Educational Film: Dena – The Wings

Best Children’s Film

Best Documentary Film: Short Film – The Healing Touch and Documentary film- The Mountain Hockey

Best Actor in Negative Role (Male): Kuna Tripathy for Bhoka

Best Actor in Negative Role (Female): Ishani Sen Gupta for Chakhyu Bandhan

Best Tribal Language Film:

Best Dialogue Writer: Pranab Das for Ajati and Chinmay Patnaik for Bishwaas- The Light Over Darkness

Best Costume: Rabi Chandra Patra for Trushna

Best Make-up artist: Samresh Pall for Mayadarpana

Best Choreographer: Muhammad Safiq Ul Haq for Yogini

Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment: Trushna

Best Special Effect Designer/Animator: Anbuselvan for Drustikona

Best Writing on Odia Cinema:

List of State Film Award winners for 2022:

Best Film: DAMaN

Best Director: Sudhanshu Mohan Sahoo for Mayabi

Best Actor: Babushaan Mohanty for DAMaN and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra for Pratikshya

Best Actress: Lopamudra Mishra.for Boura Hatabaksa

Best Story: Mihir Ranjan Acharya for Bagha Bazari Dance of Tigers

Click here to seen the full list of winners of Odia film awards of 2020, 2021 and 2022