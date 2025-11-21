Odisha State Cabinet Meeting Underway at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cabinet meeting is currently underway at Lok Seva Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The meeting is expected to discuss over eight important proposals.

As per information, 8 important proposals will be discussed in this meeting. Also, the supplementary budget that will be presented in the upcoming Assembly session will also be discussed in this meeting.

The meeting highlights the government’s efforts to drive progress and growth in Odisha, with a focus on key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and social welfare.