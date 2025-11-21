Odisha State Cabinet approves 12 important proposals

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Cabinet approved 12 important proposals from 2 departments on Friday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Following the cabinet Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja briefed the media and informed about the approved proposals.

A Uniform Service Personnel Selection Commission will be formed for the Uniformed Service. This commission will work for the recruitment of police, excise and forest departments. There will be a chairman and two members in this commission. This will bring transparency in the recruitment process.

This decision was taken today in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Advertisement

Another significant decision is the introduction of an e-lottery system for the allocation of minor minerals, replacing the existing auction process. The government will determine the prices for the allocated minor minerals. According to the new rules, an individual can purchase a maximum of three minor minerals in a district and five minor minerals across the state.

The amendments also allow for the storage of minor minerals in stockyards during the off-season. Furthermore, the government plans to leverage new technology to prevent the smuggling of minor minerals.