Odisha STA uses 1980s AI photo trend to create awareness, says “You can go to 80s through AI but you cannot go back after road accident”

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Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha has joined the entire country in using the 1980s AI photo trend. However, while the citizens are using the 1980s AI photo trend to recreate their memories, the STA, Odisha, has used it to create awareness among the people.

Taking to its X handle, the STA shared a picture which said that you can go to 80s through AI but you cannot go back after road accident. “Memories can be recreated. Lives cannot,” it added.

“Make memories, not regrets,” it further said.

“Relive the nostalgia of the past through AI, but remember that a road accident leaves no room for return. Drive responsibly and prioritize road safety because memories can always be recreated, but a human life cannot,’ read the caption of the image.”

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Meanwhile, the witty post for awareness about importance of following traffic rules has been highly accepted and appreciated by the people.

Relive the nostalgia of the past through AI, but remember that a road accident leaves no room for return.

Drive responsibly and prioritize road safety because memories can always be recreated, but a human life cannot.#80sNostalgia #RetroVibes #RoadSafety #SafeDriving… pic.twitter.com/HyFqcGsM03 — State Transport Authority, Odisha (@STAOdisha) September 10, 2026