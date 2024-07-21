Odisha STA to strictly enforce fire safety regulations in school buses, assures to take strict action against violators

Cuttack: The State Transport Authority, Odisha, has issued a directive to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations in school buses. According to Section 125C of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989, it is mandatory for all school buses to adhere to proper fire safety measures. Strict action will be taken against violators, as instructed by the Transport Commissioner, Amitabh Thakur, to all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs).

School buses must have a Fire Detection Alarm System (FDAS), Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS), and Fire Alarm Protection System (FAPS). These systems are crucial for preventing and handling fire incidents, ensuring the safety of students traveling by bus. Compliance with these fire safety as per AIS 135 under Rule 125C of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989, is mandatory for all school buses.

To ensure proper implementation, the State Transport Authority has decided to increase the scope of these measures. Strict monitoring will be conducted on the fire safety arrangements of school buses. Zonal Deputy Transport Commissioners and Regional Transport Officers will regularly inspect these buses. The Transport Commissioner has directed that any school bus found violating these regulations will face legal action. Motor vehicle inspectors have also been instructed to ensure compliance within their respective regions and to cancel the fitness certificates of non-compliant buses.

No negligence will be tolerated regarding the safety of young students. Thus, a zero-tolerance policy is being implemented, as directed by Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.