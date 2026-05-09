Odisha SS&EPD Mandates Intensified Field Supervision to Fast-Track Social Welfare Delivery

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The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in Odisha is transforming the way it delivers services. Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth, IAS, led a big review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, where they tackled the usual issues that slow things down and pushed for more hands-on supervision in all 30 districts. Now, District Social Security Officers have to move faster on finding eligible people and make sure benefits get paid out on time, especially under the main schemes.

A considerable segment of the meeting focused on outstanding applications and open positions for the National Social Assistance Programme and Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. Principal Secretary pressed for quick action on clearing backlogs for the National Family Benefit Scheme, Banishree scholarships, and Marriage Incentive applications. They’re also trying to get more reliable data, so they’re putting UDID (Unique Disability ID) application statuses, BBSA (Bhima Bhoi Samarthya Abhiyan) camp results, and a statewide survey for Children with Disabilities front and center.

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The department’s review didn’t stop there. They looked into how well facilities like Infrastructure Integrated Complexes, Old Age Homes, Halfway Homes, and Beggar Rehabilitation Centres are running. They also checked up on the State Action Plan under the AVAY Scheme and ELDERLINE services. DSSOs have been told to hold more outreach camps and work better with other departments to iron out local problems fast.

On the tech side, the SS&EPD IT Cell demonstrated new digital tools—Inventory Management systems, CCTV cloud setups for the facilities, and Attendance Management using the ZOHO App. Plus, officials got trained on using social media to boost awareness and reach more people. Senior staff like Director Parul Patawari, Special Secretary Rajani Jani, FA-cum-Special Secretary Jayashree Tripathy, and Additional Secretary Deepak Routray were all there, showing the department’s commitment to transparency and making social security work better with technology.