Odisha SRC reviews flood-like situation in Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu today reviewed the flood like situation in the State in general and specifically in Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh on account of heavy rain due to deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand.

The ADG (Law & Order), EIC (DoWR), Chief Fire Officer, Senior Officers of SRC Office and OSDMA attended. The Collectors of Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh also joined virtually.

During the meeting, the SRC gave a brief account of the weather situation.

During the last 3 days, Balasore and Mayurbhanj received significant rainfall and as a result, the water level in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers is in rising trend. Keeping this in mind, the Collectors of Balasore and Mayurbhanj have been instructed to watch the situation very closely to meet any exigencies.

For search and rescue, 6 ODRAF teams, 10 Fire Service teams are in readiness for Balasore district. Besides, 1 NDRF team has also been deployed.

Similarly, in Mayurbhanj, 7 ODRAF teams, 1 NDRF team and 12 Fire Service teams are in position for search and rescue.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for Sundargarh district. The Collector has been instructed to keep ready the administrative machinery.

The wildlife population of Biosphere Reserve, Shimilipal Park may also be closely watched in coordination with Deputy Director, Shimilipal Wildlife Division since Shimilipal area has got good amount of rainfall.

The Collectors have been instructed to evacuate people of low lying areas to safe shelters and provide cooked food, if required. The senior officers like ADM, Sub-Collector and Additional Sub-Collector shall be deployed in the vulnerable areas.

During transportation of relief materials, the local IIC may suitably be informed, said the SRC adding that the district control room should be manned by Senior Officers and the situation may be kept informed to the State Emergency Operation Centre from time to time.

Also Read: Jalaka River Crosses Danger Mark In Balasore Of Odisha