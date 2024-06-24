Odisha SRC puts officials on alert for probable flash-floods

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has instructed all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take immediate measures for probable flash-floods/ flood like situations/ water-logging/ landslide etc. in view of cyclonic circulation.

The SRC said that the IMD, Bhubaneswar has forecasted that there may be intense spell of rainfall due to active prevailing monsoon starting from June 26 throughout the State. As a result, there may be instance of flash-floods/ flood like situation/ water-logging/ landslide at different locations, it added.

The Odisha SRC has asked the officials to take the following actions immediately: