Odisha SRC puts officials on alert for probable flash-floods
Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has instructed all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take immediate measures for probable flash-floods/ flood like situations/ water-logging/ landslide etc. in view of cyclonic circulation.
The SRC said that the IMD, Bhubaneswar has forecasted that there may be intense spell of rainfall due to active prevailing monsoon starting from June 26 throughout the State. As a result, there may be instance of flash-floods/ flood like situation/ water-logging/ landslide at different locations, it added.
The Odisha SRC has asked the officials to take the following actions immediately:
- Keep the field-level functionaries in strategic locations of flash flooding/ water logging alert and ready to meet any eventuality and should not leave headquarters.
- In urban areas, low-lying areas may have water logging and roads/drains may be submerged/ cut-off. In case of very heavy rain, people of low-lying areas may be shifted to safer locations temporarily.
- ULB must keep the drains/ storm-water channels de-congested and adequate de-watering pumps may be deployed as per requirement.
- Traffic/ plying of vehicles on submerged roads are to be regulated.
- De-water steps may be taken in advance by pre-positioning water pumps with generators in low-lying areas susceptible to water logging.
- Ensure supervision of weak/ vulnerable points in river/ canal embankments. Flood-fighting materials may be pre-positioned at such places.
- Drainage clearance much be ensured for free flow or rain/flood water.
- Any urgent eventuality shall be brought before the notice of the SRC.