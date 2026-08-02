Odisha: SRC issues advisory as IMD predicts rainfall for seven more days

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Bhubaneswar: The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today issued an advisory as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall for seven more days in the state.

The weather department also sounded yellow warning saying that heavy rainfall very likely to occur at over some districts of the state in the next seven days.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

DAY-1: Valid upto 8.30 AM of August 3:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Baragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh and Kandhamala.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Baragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, and Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

DAY-2: Valid from 8.30 AM of August 3 to 8.30 AM of August 4:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

DAY-3: Valid from 8.30 AM of August 4 to 8.30 AM of August 5:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, and Koraput.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

DAY-4: Valid from 8.30 AM of August 5 to 8.30 AM of August 6:

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Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Koraput.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

DAY-5: Valid from 8.30 AM of August 6 to 8.30 AM of August 7:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

DAY-6: Valid from 8.30 AM of August 7 to 8.30 AM of August 8:

YELLOW WARNING: heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamala, and Rayagada.

DAY-7: Valid from 8.30 AM of August 8 to 8.30 AM of August 9:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Taking a serious note of the weather warning of the IMD, the office of the SRC issued the following advisory:

Districts under yellow warning to keep administative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

People may be advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning.

Proper steps may be taken on localized flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

Minor damage to kutcha roads.

Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

Landslides/mudslides/landslips/mudslips/landsinks/mudsinks.

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

Submit a report on the damage, if occurred due to thunderstorm, whirlwind, hailstorm, lightning and rainfall immediately for information of the government.