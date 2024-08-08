Odisha SRC asks collectors to be ready to face any eventuality as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The office of the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today directed some collectors to be ready to face any eventuality as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in the state for the next two days.

The weather department has issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall for the next two days. Check the weather forecast of the IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 9.08.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Balangir.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.08.2024 to 8.30 AM of 10.08.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Keonjhar .

Taking a serious note of yellow warning over the six districts, SRC has asked the collectors to be ready to face any eventuality and issued the following warnings:

Districts under yellow warning to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

In urban areas, low-lying areas may have water logging and roads/drains may be submerged under water.

The ULBs musty keep the drains/storm water channels de-congested and adequate de-watering pumps may be deployed as per requirement.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded may be reported immediately to the SRC office.

Submit report on damage, if occurred due to heavy rainfall immediately for information of the govt.

As per latest radar imagery light to moderate rain/thundershowers and lightening with one or two spells of intense falls very likely over some parts of Khurda (including Bhubaneswar city area) during next two hours.