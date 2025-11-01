Odisha: Special arrangements made in Puri for Maha Panchuka Brata

Advertisement

Puri: The district administration as well as the Srimandira Temple administration in Puri of Odisha, have made special arrangements for the Panchuka Brata of the holy Kartika month.

To manage the heavy influx of devotees during the Maha Panchuka Brata to Srimandira and Puri special arrangements have been made. To ensure a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims, the administration has put in place a well-planned crowd management strategy.

Devotees will enter the Jagannath Temple through the Singha Dwar and exit through the other three gates. To regulate the flow of pilgrims, special barricades have been set up from Market Chhaka, guiding them towards the Singha Dwar.

The police administration has also made special arrangements to control the crowd and maintain law and order.

This year, the Panchuka Vrat is being celebrated for four days instead of the usual five, which is expected to draw a large number of devotees seeking a glimpse of Lord Jagannath.

The administration’s preparations aim to provide a hassle-free experience for the devotees and ensure their safety throughout the festivities.

