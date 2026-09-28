Odisha Speaker adjourns assembly sine die ahead of schedule

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Monday adjourned the house sine die ahead of the scheduled date of the monsoon session.

The Speaker adjourned the assembly sine die ahead of schedule as government Chief Whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan had proposed for the adjournment amidst the prevailing flood situation in the state.

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It is to be noted here that the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly had begun from September 22 and was slated to continue till October 3.

As per the schedule, there were a total of 9 working days. However, the House functioned only for five days amidst uproarious scenes. The main opposition parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress continued to disrupt the business of the House by targeting the State government over several issues like inaccuracies in school textbooks and controversies surrounding the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act.