Odisha Sows 36.18 Lakh Hectares of Paddy in Kharif 2026: District Data & Trends

Odisha records 36.18 lakh hectares of paddy in Kharif 2026. Mayurbhanj tops sowing numbers, while seven districts post year-on-year acreage growth.

By Vinay Kakkad
Odisha Sows 36.18 Lakh Hectares of Paddy in Kharif 2026: District Data & Trends

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Bhubaneswar: Farmers across Odisha have planted paddy on 36.18 lakh hectares of land so far for the 2026–27 Kharif season, according to official numbers presented in the state assembly on September 19, 2026.

The early-stage figures were tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo in response to a question raised by MLA Pratap Kesari Deb. While the current total stands 3.24 lakh hectares below the 39.42 lakh hectares achieved at the close of 2025–26, seven districts have already surpassed their previous year’s sowing figures. In the 2024–25 cycle, the state had logged a total coverage of 37.49 lakh hectares.

District-Wise Paddy Coverage (Kharif 2026)

Top Sowing Districts

 Mayurbhanj: 3.15 lakh hectares

 Bargada (Baragada): 2.59 lakh hectares

 Ganjam: 2.12 lakh hectares

 Sundaragada: 1.98 lakh hectares

 Balangir: 1.86 lakh hectares

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Districts With Positive Year-on-Year Growth

 Baragada: Increase of 0.16 lakh hectares

 Khordha: Increase of 0.16 lakh hectares

 Puri: Increase of 0.14 lakh hectares

 Kataka: Increase of 0.13 lakh hectares

 Nuapada: Increase of 0.03 lakh hectares

 Jagatsinghpur: Increase of 0.02 lakh hectares

 Nayagada: Increase of 0.02 lakh hectares

Agriculture Minister Singh Deo clarified that the reported numbers are provisional advance estimates. The final sowing figures for the Kharif 2026 season will be determined once field verifications and crop assessments conclude at the end of the agricultural cycle, with authorities expecting the statewide total to rise as ground reports are finalized.

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