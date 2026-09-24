Odisha Sows 36.18 Lakh Hectares of Paddy in Kharif 2026: District Data & Trends

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Bhubaneswar: Farmers across Odisha have planted paddy on 36.18 lakh hectares of land so far for the 2026–27 Kharif season, according to official numbers presented in the state assembly on September 19, 2026.

The early-stage figures were tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo in response to a question raised by MLA Pratap Kesari Deb. While the current total stands 3.24 lakh hectares below the 39.42 lakh hectares achieved at the close of 2025–26, seven districts have already surpassed their previous year’s sowing figures. In the 2024–25 cycle, the state had logged a total coverage of 37.49 lakh hectares.

District-Wise Paddy Coverage (Kharif 2026)

Top Sowing Districts

Mayurbhanj: 3.15 lakh hectares

Bargada (Baragada): 2.59 lakh hectares

Ganjam: 2.12 lakh hectares

Sundaragada: 1.98 lakh hectares

Balangir: 1.86 lakh hectares

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Districts With Positive Year-on-Year Growth

Baragada: Increase of 0.16 lakh hectares

Khordha: Increase of 0.16 lakh hectares

Puri: Increase of 0.14 lakh hectares

Kataka: Increase of 0.13 lakh hectares

Nuapada: Increase of 0.03 lakh hectares

Jagatsinghpur: Increase of 0.02 lakh hectares

Nayagada: Increase of 0.02 lakh hectares

Agriculture Minister Singh Deo clarified that the reported numbers are provisional advance estimates. The final sowing figures for the Kharif 2026 season will be determined once field verifications and crop assessments conclude at the end of the agricultural cycle, with authorities expecting the statewide total to rise as ground reports are finalized.