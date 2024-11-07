Odisha smoke artist congratulates Donald Trump for historic win in America Presidential election, watch

Cuttack: Wishes have been pouring-in for Donald Trump for his historic win in the America Presidential election 2024 held yesterday. A smoke artist from Odisha also joined the entire world in congratulating Trump who is elected to be the 47th President of the United States of America (USA).

Smoke artist Deepak Kumar Biswal of Jhanjirimangala in Cuttack City created a unique and very attractive portrait of Trump with smokes of an oil lamp (dibiri).

Deepak took around 30 minutes to complete his smoke art and hopes that the relationship between America and India would be as good as it was when Donald Trump was the President between 2016 and 2020.

Deepak also expressed his wishes to meet Donald Trump, if gets an opportunity one day, and give his unique smoke painting.

Watch: