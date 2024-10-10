Odisha: Similipal wildlife sanctuary opened, now tourists can also enjoy jungle safari

Baripada: Good news for tourists. The famous Similipal sanctuary located in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has been re-opened. It normally is opened from November 1, but this year keeping in view more number of footfall ahead of the festive season, the sanctuary has been opened from today.

Also, for the first time, now tourists can enjoy jungle safari here in Similipal. They will have the opportunity to sit in an open Jimny vehicle and explore the core area of Similipal sanctuary to witness the vivid wildlife.

Similipal sanctuary was closed from last June 30 for the rainy season. Normally, it opens on November 1st every year, but this year it was opened on October 10th keeping in view the wide range of tourists. Similipal is opened before Durga Puja to attract more tourists in view of the festive season.

Entry permit for Similipal wildlife sanctuary can be obtained only from Baripada Pithabata and Jashipur Kaiani booking counters from 6 am to 9 am.

Tourists can enter the sanctuary only through Pithabata and Kaliani at Jashipur. A maximum of 25 vehicles can enter the sanctuary through Pithabata check gate, while 35 vehicles can enter the sanctuary through Kaliani check gate in Yashipur. Along with this, 35 safari vehicles will also be available at all entrances for tourists.

For the tourists, overnight accommodation is available at guest houses at Kumari, Ramtheerth, Gudugudia and Jamuani.